United Airlines resumes Tahiti flights

Pape’ete, TAHITI – August 4, 2020: 8:26am (RNZ PACIFIC): Commercial flights between San Francisco and Tahiti are due to resume this week.

From tomorrow, United Airlines is scheduled to fly three times a week to Papeete to become the first non-French carrier to link California with French Polynesia.

Air Tahiti Nui resumed its service to Los Angeles in mid-July when quarantine requirements for arriving passengers in Tahiti were lifted.

While the US bans arrivals from France, French passport holders living in Tahiti are allowed to enter.

All international air travel in and out of Tahiti was suspended in April because of the Covid-19 pandemic.