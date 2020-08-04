Drill for the first COVID-19 Tonga repatriation flight from New Zealand completed

Spread the love

















Nuku’alofa, TONGA – August 4, 2020: 4:46pm (RNZ PACIFIC): As repatriation flights are planned for stranded nationals currently in New Zealand, the Repatriation Plan Committee conducted a drill Monday from Fua’amotu International Airport to Taliai Camp on how to manage the arrival of the first repatriation flight from New Zealand today.

CEO for Health, Dr. Siale ‘Akau’ola said, Monday’s drill aims to fill in the gaps that were identified during process of the repatriation flight from Fiji, and to ensure that the logistical arrangements and coordination processes are also in place at Taliai Camp.

“This is our readiness to make sure Tonga will still be COVID-19 free. And as for our front-liners involved to be fully aware of their roles and responsibilities in terms of the arrival of the first COVID-19 repatriation flight from New Zealand.”

He said the 150 passengers will be allotted into two quarantine facilities upon arrival.

“Thirty seven passengers of the seasonal workers will be quarantined at Taliai Camp and the rest will be at Tanoa International Dateline Hotel. Those at Taliai Camp will be marked accordingly to their names and are required to first depart the terminal upon arrival with their travel bags.”

The rest of the passengers to Tanoa International Dateline Hotel will be also designated.

Dr‘Akauola said, the process now is that once the passengers are allocated to their own rooms at the quarantine facility, they will be called individually by Health Officials to conduct their COVID-19 test.

“The Kupesi Hotel at Fua’amotu will also be used by Health officials and those on duty at Taliai Camp to ease the transportation and the work carried out during the 14 days of quarantine. These two quarantine facilities will be strictly guarded by full security.” (PACNEWS)