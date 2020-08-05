Four cyclones forecast to hit Fiji

Spread the love

















Suva, FIJI – August 5, 2020: 3:50pm (FIJI TIMES): Fiji is forecasted to be hit by four tropical cyclones in the November 2020 to April 2021 season, predicts a new model that has been developed by a team of climate scientists from the University of Newcastle and the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) in New Zealand.

The model provides an improved early warnings, four months ahead of the Southwest Pacific tropical cyclone season.

In the July outlook, Fiji is forecasted to get four tropical cyclones, the highest in the South Pacific.

“The provision of accurate and timely seasonal tropical cyclone outlooks are essential for informed decision-making,” said Dr Andrew Magee from the Centre for Water, Climate and Land at the University of Newcastle.

“If we can just make small incremental steps in reducing disaster risk and informing the population of the risks associated with the coming cyclone season, then it has the potential to save lives.”

He said the new outlook “plays an important role in building a more resilient future for Pacific Island communities. (PACNEWS)