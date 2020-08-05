Kiribati President appointed Dr Ikam Moaniba as a new government secretary

Spread the love

















Tarawa, KIRIBATI – August 5, 2020: 7:59am (KIRIBATI GOVERNMENT): Kiribati President Taneti Maamau has appointed Dr Ikam Moaniba as a new Government Secretary on Friday 31July 2020.

In an oath ceremony held at the State Maneaba before President Taneti Maamau, Dr Ikam Moaniba was sworn-in in the presence of Cabinet Ministers, Secretaries, OICs and other Government’s dignitaries.

Formerly the senior policy sdvisor in economics at the Office of Te Beretitenti with a Phd in Technology Management from the National Chung Hsing University, Dr Ikam Moaniba will be the Secretary for the Office of Te Beretitenti.

Subsequent to Dr Moaniba’s appointment, a handful of other Government Secretaries have been reshuffled to new portfolios within the Kiribati Public Service.

Former secretary for the Office of Te Beretitenti, Maryanne Mikaere Namakin is now head of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services whilst the former Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Kaaro Neeti is now looking after the Ministry of Justice.

Secretary to the Cabinet, Dr Naomi Biribo confirmed the re-shuffling of secretaries takes effect today, Tuesday 04 August, 2020.

The oath ceremony also saw the swearing-in of 13 chauffeurs and 14 executive assistants from different Government’s Ministries. (PACNEWS)