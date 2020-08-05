Nine new COVID-19 cases in Guam

Spread the love

















Hagatna, GUAM – August 5, 2020: 4:21pm (THE GUAM DAILY POST): Nine more people in Guam tested positive for COVID- 19 on the island, four of whom have a history of recent travel.

In total, about 22,500 tests have been conducted since March. The infection rate remains steady at 1.6 percent, according to Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). That’s well below the threshold that officials have said would raise concern.

According to the Joint Information Centre, there were 692 tests conducted from 31 July to 01 August at the DPHSS lab and its partners. DPHSS conducted 198 tests, Naval Hospital conducted 255 tests and Guam Memorial Hospital conducted 109 tests.

The remaining tests were conducted at Diagnostic Laboratory Services and Guam Regional Medical City.

Of the nine who most recently tested:

• One tested positive at DPHSS.

• Three cases tested positive at Guam Memorial Hospital.

• Three cases tested positive through testing at Diagnostic Laboratory Services.

• One case tested positive at Guam Regional Medical City.

• One case tested positive in Indiana.

Four of the nine had recent travel to the U.S. mainland.

Additional tests have been recently held, including tests at the Department of Corrections. On Thursday, officers and civilian staffers were tested. On Monday, officials said those tests came back negative.

Officials said they’re working on plans to test the inmates and detainees held at the facility.

To date, there have been a total of 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with five deaths, 305 released from isolation, and 58 active cases. Of those cases, 319 are classified as civilians and 49 are military service members. (PACNEWS)