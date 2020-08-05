Palau to allow limited air services next month

Spread the love

















Koror, PALAU – August 5, 2020: 5:08pm (ISLAND TIMES): Palau International Airport will allow limited air services into the islands next month as the government moves to transition into the new normal.

Starting 01 September, Palau will allow limited air services into the islands as the government moves to transition into the new normal.

Just recently, Palau President Tommy Remengesau Jr. signed an executive order limiting air travel to just essential flight activities.

Based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, these activities include the safe repatriation of stranded citizens, recruitment of specialised workers, and outbound travel for foreigners working in Palau who wish to return home.

Except for charter flights commissioned to transport its stranded residents back home, Palau has not allowed international commercial flights since March.

So far, the Palau government has repatriated stranded citizens from Guam, Philippines, and Taiwan.

Palau also remains completely free of COVID-19 cases. (PACNEWS)