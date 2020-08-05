Sailing period factored into quarantine: Fiji Economy Minister

Spread the love

















Suva, FIJI – August 5, 2020: 3:57pm (FBC NEWS): Fiji’s Blue Lane initiative is already generating interest with a number of tourists keen to visit for a holiday.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum confirms a handful of yachts have already come into Fiji, with more expected over the next few weeks.

Sayed-Khaiyum says authorities are being vigilant with all visitors, but time spent sailing with no outside human contact is also factored into quarantine requirements.

“The days of sailing can also be used as a quarantine period as long as after departure, nobody gets on or gets off. For example, if somebody is sailing from New Zealand and it takes seven days, they’ll still have to serve another seven days in quarantine upon arrival.”

The Minister says a handful of tourists under the Blue Lane initiative have been seen around Nadi recently, a welcome sight after four months.

Meanwhile, the government is looking ahead to an international sailing competition in New Zealand for the Blue Lane initiative to reach its full potential.

The America’s Cup will be hosted in Auckland for two weeks in March.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is hopeful that people from around the world sailing in for the prestigious yacht race will choose Fiji.

“There’s quite a lot of people who want to come and park their yachts here. Of course, they’d use Fijian services, buy our food, use services of our people and they may even travel within Fiji itself.”

In light of COVID-19, the government believes Fiji’s low numbers and containment measures will reflect positively with super-yachts.

Under the Blue Lane initiative, sailors are allowed into Fiji having completed all Coronavirus quarantine and testing.

To date, 26 yachts have been approved entry. (PACNEWS)