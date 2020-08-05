SINU Vice-Chancellor Dr Ganesh Chand denies claims of son’s recruitment

Spread the love

















Honiara, SOLOMONS – August 5, 2020: 8:13am (SOLOMON STAR): Solomon Islands National University’s (SINU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Ganesh Chand strongly denied allegations that he forced the university to offer a director’s position to his son.

Dr Chand’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Estee Lonamei told Solomon Star on Tuesday that this is a total fabrication and SINU along with Dr. Chand are seriously considering taking legal action against those involved.

It was alleged that Dr Chand pushed SINU to offer his son, who holds a diploma in architecture from Fiji National University (FNU) for the director of property position over the current local property manager who holds a degree in the same field.

However, Lonamei said none of the vice chancellor’s children applied for the director position.

“None of the VC’s children, neither his nor his wife’s relatives applied for the director position,” Lonamei said.

He said Dr Chand also did not have a son with qualifications in the building industry.

He said the VC’s eldest son is a computer scientist with MSc whilst another is waiting to start his PhD programme.

“His third son, a Maths Gold Medallist from USP is now doing his PG – postgraduate.

“Then a daughter, who is a doctor at the CWM Hospital in Suva and the smallest one is in primary school,” Lonamei said.

Report of Dr Chand forcing the university to offer the director of property position at SINU to his son was raised in social media recently.

SINU Chairman and Member of Parliament for Maringe Kokota Dr Culwick Togamane stood by Dr Chand stating that the information posted on social media is “incorrect and misleading”.

In a recent Facebook post, Togamane said to claim that SINU has offered the director of property position to someone from Fiji who is the VC’s son is incorrect and equally misleading.

“I, as chair of the council would welcome some evidence and others such as a birth certificate or DNA test that confirms the person from Fiji who has applied for the post and possibly rank the best through the selection process is, in fact, the son of the SINU VC,” the chairman said.

The Solomon Star also asked Lonamei about allegations claiming that Dr Chand modified the standard interview questions to suit his alleged son and the venue the interview took place.

However, these questions were never answered.

Solomon Star understands these claims against Dr Chand are just some of many allegations that have surfaced over the months since he held the VC position. (PACNEWS)