Special isolation over Covid-19 fears in New Caledonia

Spread the love

















Noumea, NEW CALEDONIA – August 5, 2020: 4:24pm (RNZ PACIFIC): The New Caledonian government says five people who arrived last weekend have been placed in special isolation because of contact with a Japanese woman who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

It said they travelled from France via Japan which is the transit point for flights to and from New Caledonia.

Travellers arriving in New Caledonia must go into a two-week quarantine in government-approved hotels.

A sixth traveller deemed to have been a close contact travelled on to Wallis and Futuna and was placed in isolation there.

The government also said 73 Chinese workers due to arrive this week to work on dismantling the wreck of the Kea Trader would be quarantined in a separate hotel, with the costs to be met by their company.

It also said preparations need to be made to accommodate the arrival of officials, observers and journalists for the October referendum on independence from France.

New Caledonia has had no community transmission of Covid-19. (PACNEWS)