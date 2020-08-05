The race is on as Palau 2020 election hopefuls file candidacy

Spread the love

















Koror, PALAU – August 5, 2020: 5:03pm (ISLAND TIMES): As the deadline for Palau election filing draws near, more candidates trooped to the Palau Election Commission Office Tuesday to file their certificates of candidacy for the upcoming 03 November, 2020 elections.

As of 03 August, a total of 39 candidates have filed for the upcoming elections, with 31 seats up for grabs.

More candidates vying for presidential, vice presidential, senatorial, and delegate seats are expected to file their nominating petition on or before the 05 August deadline.

According to the Palau Election Commission, there are three presidential hopefuls who have filed their nominating petition for the presidency.

Presidential candidate Alan Seid filed for his candidacy. Accompanying him was his family and supporters.

Later the same day, Presidential Candidate Johnson Toribiong came with his family and supporters to file for his candidacy.

Both candidates filed on the same day as the full moon, which holds great significance in Palauan culture.

Palauans have used the moon as a guide when performing such tasks as making a house, going fishing, or even planting.

A four-way presidential race is expected, with Vice-President Raynold Oilouch filing his candidacy on 21 July.

Since the deadline is on 05 August, there are still candidates who will file for their candidacy.

Presidential hopeful Surangel Whipps Jr. was not present among the other presidential candidates but plans to file for his candidacy on Tuesday, 04 August.

Palau’s presidential election is on 11 November, 2020.

Palau has 16,420 registered voters as of 12 February 12, 2020.

There are four presidential candidates:

– Alan Seid

– Surangel Whipps, Jr.

– Raynold "Arnold" Oilouch

– Johnson Toribiong (former president of Palau: 2009 – 2013). (PACNEWS)