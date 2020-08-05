Workers from Vanuatu to harvest mangoes in the Australia’s Nortthern Territory

Spread the love

















Canberra, AUSTRALIA – August 5, 2020: 4:14pm (SBS): Despite Australia’s borders being shut to overseas arrivals, up to 170 workers from Vanuatu will be brought to the Northern Territory under a pilot programme aimed at filling labour shortages in the mango growing industry.

The Northern Territory Farmer’s Association is forecasting a shortage of between 800 and 1,000 workers this month.

Federal agricultural minister David Littleproud said COVID-19 travel restrictions have drastically cut the supply of seasonal workers, requiring the government to intervene.

“No one wants to see fruit and vegetables wasted and this trial will help make sure that doesn’t happen," he said on Tuesday.

“The Territory’s growers, more than any others, rely on seasonal workers and working holidaymakers – COVID-19 has virtually stopped that labour supply.”

Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie has given approval for the pilot to commence.

The positions will initially be available to people from Vanuatu, with citizens of other Pacific nations potentially joining later.

Littleproud said more workers beyond the initial 170 could be eligible to join the programme, pending a review of the pilot.

He said the new pilot programme would provide important work opportunities.

“To those working holiday makers who chose to stay in Australia, thank you for being here – and Australians looking for work, please consider heading north to take advantage of the work there,” he said. (PACNEWS)