30 Pacific Climate Warriors graduate

Suva, FIJI – August 6, 2020: 1:40pm (FIJI TIMES): A total of 30 Pacific Climate Warriors graduated from the Pacific Pawa up Fellowship (PPUF) on Saturday.

Labelled as a milestone achievement for global climate activism, 350 Pacific’s communication’s officer, Patricia Mallam said the warriors graduates following a 12-week online training initiative designed to coach Pacific climate activists by equipping them with essential skills needed to make a positive impact in a rapidly changing landscape.

Fenton Lutunatabua, Regional Managing Director of 350 Pacific said, “The 30 graduates from nine countries have over the last 12 weeks dedicated their time to develop their skills as climate leaders.

At a time with so much uncertainty with COVID-19, and the ongoing climate crisis.”

“These young people have chosen to access this opportunity to improve their skills and increase their understanding of climate action,” he said. “The science clearly states that, unless we take necessary steps to tackle climate change, things will only get worse.

“Whilst we are figuring that out, we are also figuring out ways to sustain our communities and build our resilience for future crises.

It’s clear that the fossil fuel industry and other big polluters are strong, quick, and coordinated,” he said. (PACNEWS)