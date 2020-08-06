‘Long game’: Cook Islands Tourism delays ad drive

Spread the love

















Rarotonga, COOK ISLANDS – August 6, 2020: 2:13pm 9COOK ISLANDS NEWS): As other Pacific nations begin marketing their beaches and resorts in anticipation of a travel bubble, Cook Islands is holding off.

Cook Islands Tourism is ready to roll out targeted and tactical advertising campaigns in New Zealand – as soon as they know when Kiwis are allowed to board their flights.

Chief executive Halatoa Fua said nothing could happen or would be launched until a concrete date for opening the borders between Cook Islands and New Zealand was confirmed.

“Travel dates are a key element of a visitor’s booking journey,” Fua said. “Our tactical campaigns – one that leads to a bookable price and product – will start in New Zealand once a date of opening is confirmed.”

Cook Islands Tourism’s international sales and marketing director Karla Eggelton said their key marketing and destination recovery strategy was focused on New Zealand only, with targeted advertising campaigns and media releases.

It is in line with the country’s preparedness programme including the Cook Islands Promise, Kia Orana Plus and the CookSafe contact tracing system.

“We are ready, we have spent a considerable amount of time working through our strategies – reviewing and revising as every day brings new information,” she said.

Cook Islands Tourism has come up with a marketing and recovery strategy broken down into three key areas: Reset, Refresh and Reopen.

Eggelton said they developed a long-term plan very quickly once they saw Covid-19 coming through. (PACNEWS)