Nearly 500 new faces in Cooks despite shutdown

Rarotonga, COOK ISLANDS – August 6, 2020: 2;16pm (COOK ISLANDS NEWS): Cook Islands has welcomed 483 residents and work permit holders since relaxing border restrictions in June.

From 19 June, Cook Islanders and permit holders who have stayed in New Zealand for 30 days prior to travel are not required to undergo quarantine on their arrival here.

According to newly-released government statistics, 219 people arrived in June and a further 264 last month on the weekly Air New Zealand flights.

The numbers are a far cry from last year’s arrival figures, which comprised mostly tourists. Cook Islands recorded 17,095 arrivals in June 2019, and 20,028 in July that year.

The government has since been working around the clock with New Zealand counterparts to form a travel bubble or “air-bridge” to allow Kiwis to travel here for holiday.

No date has been announced.

Secretary of Health Dr Josephine Aumea Herman said they were working with the Ministry of Health in New Zealand to seek greater clarity to lock in an agreement.

“There is much thought required to mitigate complex public health risks and officials from both countries’ health ministries are regularly engaging,” she said.

Air New Zealand said they were pleased to hear discussions between the two governments on opening up travel were progressing.

“Our teams are getting our plans in place and we look forward to providing safe travel between the two nations to more of our customers as soon as we are able to,” a spokesperson said.

The arrivals at the start of 2020, before Covid-related travel restrictions kicked in, in mid-March, were better than the numbers recorded in the same period last year.

In January Cook Islands recorded 11,854 arrivals followed by 10,131 in February. There were another 6598 arrivals in March, before Cook Islands and New Zealand governments shut the borders.

In April, the country had no arrivals; the following month the border was partly opened for 260 stranded Cook Islanders and work permit holders from New Zealand.

They were required to undergo two weeks of quarantine each before departing Auckland and again on their arrival here.

On June 3, Cook Islands Government announced the reopening of the border to Cook Islanders and work permit holders from June 19, without the requirement of quarantine. Visitor permits are not being issued, it said.

Any Cook Islanders who want to come to the country for a temporary visit are “welcome”, the government travel advisory says – but it also says it would discourage temporary visits “unless necessary”.

“All Cook Islanders who are seeking to come for a temporary visit will need to comply with NZ Government travel advisory and rules relating to NZ departure and entry. (PACNEWS)