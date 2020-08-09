High powered weapons seized in Samoa police raid

Spread the love

















Apia, SAMOA – August 10, 2020: 9:18am (RNZ PACIFIC): A 42-year-old man from Samoa’s Faleula village is in custody after police raided a home where seventeen guns were found, including high powered rifles, pistols and ammunition.

Utensils suspected of being used for the creation of drugs such as methamphetamine were also seized.

The Police Commissioner, Fuiavailili Egon Keil, said the arrested man was previously jailed for possession of unlawful weapons.

“We’re not finding everything, but we’ll continue down this path to clean and get rid of all these things that we do not need here in Samoa,” Fuiavailili said.

“Hard drugs, we don’t need these weapons, we definitely don’t need these handguns. So we’re gonna do everything in our power to get rid of all these things that we don’t need here in our country to keep Samoa a little bit safer.”

Fuiavailili said it’s too early to know if there is anyone else linked to the unlawful weapons.