Over 200 Covid-19 cases in PNG now

Port Moresby, PAPUA NEW GUINEA – August 10, 2020: 9:13am (RNZ PACIFIC): Papua New Guinea has confirmed 26 more Covid-19 cases, bringing the total cases in the country to 214.

Included in the 26 reported cases is another confirmed case from Lae and also a Covid-19 case at Lihir mine.

Authorities say the Lae patient is a 53-year-old female employee of a government institution who had recently spent time in China.

The National Pandemic Control Centre in Port Moresby said the other 24 cases are from the National Capital District, 11 of which have been identified through increased testing in Wanigela settlement in Koki.

Newcrest Mining Limited has confirmed a 30 year-old male at its Lihir Mine has tested positive for confirmed Covid-19.

The man had flown in from Port Moresby on 30 July.

He was detected during the routine screening process for all incoming workers where a mandatory screening and 14-day quarantine process is effected upon arrival on the mine site.

“To date, we have 214 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 3 deaths, 63 discharges and 140 active cases,” said the National Pandemic Response Deputy Controller, Dr Paison Dakulala.

The total number of tests completed in PNG is 11,439 tests.

“As PNG hits the 200 mark, globally we are just under 20 million confirmed cases.

“This is a critical time for all of us, we need you all to work with us to fight this virus,” said Deputy Controller Dakulala.

Meanwhile, patients in the provinces of Morobe, West Sepik, Southern Highlands, Western and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville are continuing contact tracing for the recently confirmed cases.

All cases are currently monitored by their respective Provincial Health Authorities.