Applications for returning diplomats and permit holders to be vetted: Fiji Health Ministry

Spread the love

















Suva, FIJI – August 26, 2020: 2:16pm (FBC NEWS): All applications for returning diplomats and permit holders old and new are subject to vetting by the Ministry of Health.

Diplomats have been allowed to return to Fiji on a case-by-case basis and will continue to do so.

Existing and new permit holders must apply to the Permanent Secretary for Immigration to enter Fiji.

Acting Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong said they are selectively granting new permits on a case-by-case basis for individuals who possess specialised skills that aid Fiji’s COVID-safe economic recovery.

Dr Fong said travel arrangements for all those entering Fiji are designed entirely around preserving public health and well being.

He said all individuals must clear a negative test result for the virus before boarding their flight.

“That test result must be reviewed and approved by the Ministry of Health before the traveler departs for Fiji. Some may be required to test again upon arrival based on the assessment of risk by the Ministry of Health. These individuals must then spend at least 14 days in a government-designated quarantine facility.”

After the quarantine period, individuals must clear another negative COVID test result before entering the country.

Non-citizens will be required to bear all costs related to quarantine and testing.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry confirmed they have access to spotters who provides them with technical reports of what transpires in communities.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong said if they notice certain trends that doesn’t conform to the restrictions in place, they will develop a legislative power to deal with the issue.

“I’ve mentioned in the past that there will be some business that will send spotters too and if we feel that we need to start looking at empowering ourselves as a CRMT close businesses down than that’s an option that we’re willing to explore.”

Dr Fong said they are aware of some nightclubs that have reopened and are operating as tavern and they’ve also stepped in to address the issue.

He said that they are drawing up a guideline that distinguishes a nightclub from a tavern and will ensure that all new applications abide by it. (PACNEWS)