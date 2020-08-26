Waqavuka explained: Company set up to facilitate Fiji Airways repayments

Spread the love

















Nadi, FIJI – August 26, 2020: 1:35pm (FIJI TIMES): Waqavuka Financing Ltd was established as an independent special purpose company formed to facilitate the airline’s repayments for its three Airbus 330-200s.

This was the explanation provided by Fiji Airways chief executive officer and managing director Andre Viljoen during a press conference in Nadi last Friday.

He said once the deal to purchase the aircraft from Airbus was made, the airline had to pay a 20 per cent fly away net price upon delivery.

“So the cheapest form of acquiring an aircraft is buying it but you have to pay the 20 per cent deposit,” he said.

“On delivery, you have to finance the 80 per cent and there are few banks in the world that will finance 80 per cent of an aircraft.

“There is normally a consortium of banks.

“So Barclay’s Capital, Deutche, these banks will each take a share and they will form a consortium and they will finance the 80 per cent, but in the last 10 years there have been many airlines that have failed and as a result these banks now want some form of insurance.”

Viljoen said the airline sought the services of a credit insurance agency in Europe.

“The ECAs (European Credit Agency) say if we are going to give the guarantee, we want to have good securitisation of the aircraft.

“They then insist that we have to form a special purpose company. This special purpose company temporarily will own the aircraft and a mortgage is passed over it, they appoint a security agent to manage it and every month we pay the repayment of the loan to the special purpose company which then pays it on to the bank.

“That company is Waqavuka Financing Ltd.”

He said the A330-200s were bought through that process.

“We bought them from Airbus, we paid the 20 per cent deposit, we borrowed the 80 per cent through a German consortium, Helaba and KfW and the ECAs (German and British) gave the insurance and we had to form Waqavuka where ownership was given.

“Every few months we pay Waqavuka which then pays it on to the lenders and on the last payment, ownership comes back to Fiji Airways.

“The security agent that manages Waqavuka is Deutche Bank and everything is independent and all of that is done because a mortgage is passed over the aircraft to secure the aircraft for the lenders and the ECAs,” he said.

Meanwhile, revenue lost and costs incurred as a result of the grounding of the two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft were met by the aircraft manufacturer.

This, according to Fiji Airways chief executive officer and managing director Andre Viljoen.

He said the deal struck by the national carrier was “the best MAX settlement in the world”.

“Our MAX 8s were part of a modernisation programme where we had (to replace) 20-year-old 737-800s,” he said.

“These MAX 8s were acquired to firstly save a lot of fuel.

“They are 50 per cent more fuel efficient but they also got huge maintenance and efficiencies.

“Regretfully, there were the accidents and they were grounded.

“We then found ourselves with a lot of operating constraints because there were three to come and two grounded.

“We had our old 20-year-old 737s where two had gone back but we managed to keep the other three.

“We had to use our A330s three times to meet the obligations of our schedules and we even for short periods rented in a week-lease pilots, that means with pilots and crew from Melinda Air and Miami Air to keep our schedules going.”

He said negotiations with Boeing led to a settlement on costs incurred by the airline.

“Yes, they are still grounded but they are not needed now, and again, we have compensation and ways that we are working around that and currently we are doing training and testing flights.

“There is a belief by Boeing that by October they could be certified to fly again,” he said. (PACNEWS)