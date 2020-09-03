Better education on strokes needed in NZ Pacific communities

Spread the love

















Auckland, NEW ZEALAND – September 3, 2020: 3:48pm (RNZ PACIFIC): Researchers say Pacific communities in New Zealand are not getting the message on stroke prevention, and a more tailored approach is needed.

Strokes are the third highest killer in New Zealand after heart disease and cancer, and Pasifika are twice as likely as European New Zealanders to suffer them.

A new survey by the National Institute of Stroke and Applied Neurosciences showed Pasifika have little knowledge of the dangers posed by strokes and how to recognise them.

Associate Professor Rita Krishnamurthi said there need to be significant changes around how information on stroke prevention is conveyed to this community, “And whether this is by delivering this information in a culturally informed manner, by training key staff in their community groups to educate people in that community.”

“These are some of the ways that we can definitely get the information across a lot better than we are doing now, ” Dr Krishnamurthi said.