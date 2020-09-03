E-commerce skills aimed at Pasifika women entrepreneurs

Spread the love

















Auckland, NEW ZEALAND – September 3, 2020: 3:46pm (RNZ PACIFIC): Pacific women entrepreneurs are being called to a workshop aimed at honing their digital business skills and unleashing their potential.

An organiser of the ‘Pacific Women in Business’ workshop says in the era of Covid-19, expertise is needed when accessing markets through the online world.

The Pacific Cooperation Foundation’s (PCF) Suzanne Suisuiki said the workshop aims to help Pasifika women grow their digital expertise.

Three successful Pacific business women have been engaged to mentor others, said Ms Suisuiki.

“So we’re proud to have the likes of Agnes Loheni who is widely known for her fashion brand MENA.

“Then we have a young online entrepreneur Hana Schmidt and we also have on board Mary Aue who has built her business through social media,” Ms Suisuiki added.

This first workshop is for New Zealand’s Pasifika women in Auckland but Ms Suisuiki said they aim to hold future ones for others around New Zealand and the region.

Meanwhile, MENA’s Fonoti Agnes Loheni, who is also a member of New Zealand’s parliament, said Pacific women are facing huge financial challenges due to Covid-19.

Fonoti noted that women and young people have been hardest hit with job losses.

The National Party associate spokesperson for Small Business and for Pacific Peoples said she wanted to help Pacific women develop the expertise needed to access markets via the digital world of e-commerce.

She’ll share her experience of developing her own business, she added.

“And probably the biggest part is talking about the challenges we face and how we’ve over come them.

“And for our business MENA, having an online front, having the e-commerce side of our business that we invested in a few years ago – and I’m so glad that we did – is probably the lifesaver for our business.”

The Pacific Women in Business workshop is on the 21st of September.

Registrations are via the Pacific Cooperation Foundation website or email cathryn@pcf.org.nz and they close on 10 September.