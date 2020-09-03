Fiji to set up drug bureau

Suva, FIJI – September 3, 2020: 3:04pm (FIJI TIMES): A police Narcotics Bureau is being set up that will only report to the Commissioner of Police, Minister for Defence and the Prime Minister.

Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing Inia Seruiratu made the revelation in Parliament on Monday while speaking on a motion to establish a special committee to inquire into the impacts of drug-related abuse.

“The Fiji Police Force has restructured its drug unit, transitioning to the development of the Police Narcotics Bureau.”

“This is the first step before we establish the National Narcotics Bureau,” he said.

Mr Seruiratu said he was working with the Minister for Civil Service to allocate an office space for the Police Narcotics Bureau. “So that they can be totally isolated from the Police Force.

“This special unit, Mr Speaker Sir, will only provide briefings to the Commissioner of Police, to me as minister and of course to the Honourable Prime Minister.”

He said the Police Narcotics Bureau would be given $200,000 from the $1 million allocation in the 2020-2021 National Budget for special drug operations.

“Having a dedicated bureau means a more co-ordinated effort by agencies under this regime to respond effectively and efficiently in our fight against illicit drug trafficking.”