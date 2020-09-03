Virtual mentoring links Oceania Football Confederation to the rest of the soccer world

Spread the love

















Nuku’alofa, TONGA – September 3, 2020: 4:20pm (RADIO AUSTRALIA): COVID-19 may have stopped most international travel but it has enabled the English Football Association to provide virtual mentoring to Pacific players, and those involved say it’s a model that could be continued moving forward.

Before the global pandemic, it was unlikely that two of the FA’s leading teachers, the FA’s Head of Grassroots Delivery, Les Howie and Coach Mentor Officer, Steve Smithies, would have made the long and expensive trip to pass on their knowledge in the Pacific.

But doing the job via the internet in the midst of the pandemic has proved a hit.

Those involved say it’s a model that could set a precedent for the way football in the Pacific is run in future, and for Oceania’s connections with the rest of the world.

The FA Chairman Greg Clarke opened the webinar series and urged delegates to “enjoy the coaching course, have a great time, and please give us some feedback so we can continue to work with you and develop””

Representatives took part from Fiji, Solomon Islands and Tonga, including Palu Uhatahi Tu’amoheloa, who manages the grassroots Just Play project in Tonga and is also Head of Social Responsibility.

“This is like a new era for us having the FA running mentoring sessions. It’s like a blessing. There was some reluctance at first, so our participants were mainly volunteers from Just Play programmes at the first session, but at the second session our national team coaches were also on board,” she said.

Melissa Palombi, the regional Head of Social Responsibility with the OFC said the webinars were tailored for the Pacific.

“We packaged together the mentorship program for the Pacific and worked with them to select a time and some pilot countries where we could trial a webinar series, and if that went well then it could be expanded into further areas and opportunities.”

While the webinars were targeted at coaches and leaders working with male and female players, the Solomon Islands’ Just Play project manager, Maria Rufina, said the importance of mentoring young females in particular over the next couple of years can’t be underestimated, with the 2023 Women’s World Cup being co-hosted by New Zealand.

She said that’s because for the first time ever, a Pacific nation is guaranteed to appear at a senior World Cup Finals series.

“I hope we will be able to help and I believe that mentoring our female players should assist and contribute to building confidence, and raise the standard of our women’s national team to the required level,” she said.