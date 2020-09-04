CNMI gets $10.3M for COVID-19 effort

Spread the love

















Saipan, CNMI – September 4, 2020: 2:50pm (RNZ PACIFIC): The Northern Marianas is to receive close to $US11 million in Federal funds to purchase personal protective equipment to help respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency money will also go towards medical supplies and test kits.

Governor Ralph Torres said the money would go a long way towards protecting the CNMI.

He said protecting first responders and medical workers, making sure the Commonwealth Health Center was prepared, and accessing test kits to identify cases before they spread, were the top priorities of his administration.

In June, FEMA projected the CNMI would hit 8,500 cases if proper safeguards to prevent the spread of Covid-19 were not set in place.

So far there have been 57 cases of the coronavirus in the CNMI.