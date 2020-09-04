New Caledonia reports three more Covid-19 cases in managed isolation

Spread the love

















Noumea, NEW CALEDONIA – September 4, 2020: 3:18pm (RNZ PACIFIC): New Caledonia has registered three more Covid-19 cases in its quarantine facilities, bringing its tally to 26.

Two of the positive tests were returned in a family of five and one was an individual traveller.

All six people have been transferred to the isolation unit at the hospital.

There has been no community transmission in New Caledonia.

A compulsory two-week quarantine in government-sponsored accommodation is imposed on all arrivals.

The border is largely closed and flights are strictly limited under a plan which will remain in force until at least 27 March.