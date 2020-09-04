Samoa announces more repatriation plans

Apia, SAMOA – September 4, 2020: 2:38pm (RNZ PACIFIC):Samoa’s next repatriation flight from New Zealand has been scheduled for 11 September.

Next Friday’s flight follows the cancellation of a previous flight on 28 August due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in Auckland.

Close to 300 stranded seasonal workers who were booked on that flight will now return home next Friday.

Prime Minister Tuila’epa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi said staggered repatriation flights would continue into October so as not to overload quarantine facilities in Samoa.

The news comes the same week as Tuila’epa announced plans for a first repatriation flight from Australia for stranded citizens, particularly scholarship students who had finished their studies.

