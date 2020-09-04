Tahiti Covid-19 numbers near 600

Spread the love

















Pape’ete, FRENCH POLYNESIA – September 4, 2020: 3:20pm (RNZ PACIFIC): French Polynesia has recorded another 36 Covid-19 cases, raising its tally in the latest outbreak to 596.

The health authorities gave no further details, but yesterday the government said 11 people were in hospital, including four in intensive care.

Most cases were located in urban areas of Tahiti, but also in Bora Bora and Raiatea.

Covid-19 began to spread again a month ago after the government opened the border to boost tourism and abolished quarantine requirements for arriving travellers.

Despite the surge in reported infections, the government and the French High Commission ruled out another lockdown or compulsory quarantine.

However, from tomorrow anyone arriving in Scotland from French Polynesia will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

In the first wave between March and June the territory recorded 62 cases.