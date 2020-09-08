Family of late Dr Joseph Williams unsure how he contracted Covid-19

Spread the love

















Auckland, NEW ZEALAND – September 8, 2020: 3:42pm (COOK ISLANDS NEWS): The grieving family of the former prime minister of the Cook Islands, who died from coronavirus in Auckland, are still in the dark about how he contracted the disease.

Dr Joseph Williams QSO, 85, died in hospital on Thursday (Cook Islands time) after testing positive for Covid-19.

The father of four and grandfather of six was also an esteemed doctor and ran a medical practice in Mt Wellington near the Americold factory, where multiple people linked to the Auckland cluster worked.

His nephew Dr Kiki Maoate ONZM said no other staff or patients at Williams’ clinic had tested positive for the disease.

Williams was admitted to Auckland City Hospital on 13 August.

His death, which came just a day after the death of his older brother in Brisbane, was “a bit of a shock”.

Maoate said his uncle had been doing OK up until late last week, when his condition deteriorated.

Williams’ wife Jill was with him when he died, but his children were unable to visit because they were in quarantine.

Memorial services would be held in cities across New Zealand, as well as in the Cook Islands.

Williams was born on Aitutaki and studied medicine at Otago and Hawai’i universities. He worked as a doctor in the Cook Islands from 1964, before entering Parliament in 1968 as a Cook Islands Party MP.

He served as a member of the World Health Organisation’s executive board from 1995 to 1997, then as Cook Islands Prime Minister from July to November 1999.

His practice, Mt Wellington Integrated Family Healthcare Clinic, served more than 15,000 patients, who would travel from across the country to see him. He had been working right up until he became sick.

Maoate described his uncle as a gentle man who was engaging and fun to be around.

The family was distraught, but was being well-supported by friends and the wider community, Maoate said.

Williams was the second person to die from Covid-19 after a second community outbreak of the illness was detected in August.

Meanwhile, Cook Islands has lost another leader known for his “dedication and service to his people”.

Nandi Glassie, 69, passed away on Friday night after a long and brave battle with cancer. He was the former government minister between 2010 and 2018, holding the portfolios of Health and Justice.

Prime Minister Henry Puna last night paid tribute to his “former colleague and good friend”.

Puna said Glassie has left a legacy of service to his people and the national community.

“Nandi upheld the voices of the people of Atiu as a Member of Parliament, and was a former Minister of Health, who also contributed significantly to the advancement of our professional services and care,” Puna said.

“He was a dedicated professional himself, having gained broad recognition in New Zealand for his service to Manukau City, alongside former Mayor Sir Barry Curtis, before moving back home permanently, many years ago.”

PM Puna said irrespective of his political affiliation here at home, Glassie continued the path of dedication and service set by Dr Joe Williams and others before him.

“We honour them all.”

Glassie is the second former cabinet minister to pass away in recent days, following the death of former Prime Minister Dr Joe Williams who died in Auckland after succumbing to Covid-19.

University of the South Pacific Cook Islands also paid a tribute to Glassie, who was a PhD candidate at the campus.

Campus director Dr Debi Futter-Puati said: “Nandi has been unwell for some time but continued his study attempting to complete before being too unwell to continue.

“Nandi was a remarkable man who first came into my life as my Minister of Health when I worked at Ministry of Health.

We became friends through that connection and being fellow students working on our doctorates.

“Despite working full time Nandi found time to study often when everyone else was asleep. A man concerned with social justice issues and who would stand for human rights. He will be missed. Rest in Peace Nandi and sincere condolences from USPCI to your anau at this time.” (PACNEWS)