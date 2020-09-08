Preparing for the ‘new normal’: Cook Islands Tourism

Spread the love

















Rarotonga, COOK ISLANDS – September 8, 2020: 3:50pm (COOK ISLANDS NEWS): As a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, business owners and managers need to be prepared for the “new normal”, says Cook Islands Tourism Corporation.

In response to this, the organisation has developed an extensive Kia Orana Plus Rapid Training Programme called Train the Trainer.

It has been developed in response to the effects of Covid-19 on Cook Islands businesses and will equip business owners and managers with the tools to educate and prepare their teams for a Covid-19 world.

Commencing Monday, the three half-day course will be available until the end of October.

Cook Islands Tourism’s Business Partnerships manager Claire Wilson said: “We are collaborating with our Government partners to provide our industry and community with crucial information and key resources to make educated decisions about what is best for their business.”

The programme focuses on three key modules: Health and the Cook Islands Response, Hygienic Practices and Products and Business Management in Covid-19.

Tourism’s Destination Development director, Metua Vaiimene said: “We are great navigators and can steer ourselves out of this situation.”

“The Cook Islands Promise is our commitment as an industry to safeguard our businesses, our people, and our visitors from Covid-19.”

One of the guest speakers in the course, Sandrina Thondoo from Internal Affairs said: “We are raising awareness of workplace health and safety measures in preparation for the re-opening of the tourism Sector.”

Internal Affairs will provide guides and tips on how best to protect both yourself as an employer and your employees.

In conjunction with the training programme, Cook Islands Tourism has released their third and final values video called Kia Orana.

“This serves as a reminder that we must maintain our Kia Orana Spirit during these changing times; Kia Orana is both a wishing of good fortune and a blessing for a long and fulfilling life,” Wilson said. (PACNEWS)