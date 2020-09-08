Two more COVID-19 deaths; total fatalities now 18 for Guam

Spread the love

















Hagatna, GUAM – September 8, 2020: 3:22pm (THE GUAM DAILY POST): The Guam local government announced the deaths of two people, a 31-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, categorised as COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the toll to 18.

The fatalities occurred at Guam Regional Medical City and Guam Memorial Hospital.

A 31-year-old woman was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC. She was a known COVID-19 case and had underlying health issues. She is Guam’s youngest COVID-19-related death to date.

The second patient, a 65-year-old man, died at GMH. He had comorbidities and was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 3 after testing positive for COVID-19.

“This morning I was informed of our 17th and 18th COVID-related deaths,” Governor Lou Leon Guerrero said.

“It is never easy losing a member of our community to this virus, and my heart breaks every time I receive these calls. Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send their family and friends our condolences and deepest sympathies. We cannot afford to lose any more people in this pandemic. Please do what you need to do to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

Of the 18 people whose deaths have been labeled COVID-19-related, 16 had underlying health issues, said Krystal

Paco-San Agustin, governor’s press secretary, on Monday.

She noted that most of the cases were diabetic or had hypertension.

The Joint Information Centre stated that older adults as well as people with heart or lung disease, or who had diabetes, “are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness.”

In April, officials said the island’s first five COVID-19-related deaths were older than 65, and had underlying health factors: three had cardiovascular disease, two had diabetes, one had chronic lung disease, one had a neurological disease, one had cancer and one was a former smoker. (PACNEWS)