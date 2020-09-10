Guam suffers 21st Covid fatality

      No Comments on Guam suffers 21st Covid fatality
Spread the love

Hagatna, GUAM – September 10, 2020: 3:42pm (RNZ PACIFIC): Twenty one people have now died from Covid-19 in Guam.

The latest death was a 74-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions that were compounded by the coronavirus.

A Covid-19 testing point in Guam Photo: Guam Governor’s Office

She was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on 25 August and died on Thursday morning.

There have been six Covid-related deaths since the weekend.

The total number of fatalities includes three people in their 30s and one in their 40s.

The oldest fatal case was a 96 year old woman.

There were 45 positive Covid-19 test results declared yesterday in Guam.

The island has close to 700 active cases, including 53 in hospital and 12 in intensive care units.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *