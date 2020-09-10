Kiribati borders remain closed for 2020

Spread the love

















Tarawa, KIRIBATI – September 10, 2020: 3:54pm (RNZ PACIFIC): Kiribati will keep its borders closed until at least the end of the year.

The president’s office said to keep the coronavirus out of the country, a ban on foreign arrivals had been extended to the end of December.

Some exceptions would be made for repatriations, humanitarian flights and the transport of essential supplies into the country.

Meanwhile the government said preparations for the country’s first repatriation flight since the border closed in March were nearly complete.

A group of 20 i-Kiribati stranded in the Marshall Islands will be the flown home, and then quarantined at a government facility in South Tarawa for two weeks.

If this was successful, then the government said repatriation flights from other countries would begin, first from countries that were free from the coronavirus.