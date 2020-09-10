Toroama widens lead in Bougainville presidential election

Spread the love

















Port Moresby, PAPUA NEW GUINEA – September 10, 2020: 2:40pm (RNZ PACIFIC): A former commander of the Bougainville Revolutionary Army has widened his lead in the progressive count for the presidential election in the autonomous Papua New Guinea region.

After count 40, the Office of the Bougainville Electoral Commissioner had Ishmael Toroama on 7929 votes.

In second place was the former Bougainville president, James Tanis, with 3854 votes.

In third was the former PNG MP, Simon Dumarinu, on 2572 votes.

Toroama is running for president a second time – in 2015 he came a distant second to the retiring John Momis.

During his campaign Toroama said the emphasis for him would be on properly establishing the rule of law so investment can be attracted and an economy developed.

Punghau out

Meanwhile a prominent member of the outgoing Bougainville cabinet, Albert Punghau, has lost his Motuna Huyono Tokunutui seat in the Siwai district.

Punghau was the minister overseeing the implementation of the peace agreement and played a key role in the lead up to last year’s referendum.

The MP elect is Zacharias Nungnung, who, after the sixth and finale elimination, got 1837 votes, easily defeating Charles Kutuka, with Punghau third.