CNMI schools virtually reopen

Saipan, CNMI – September 11, 2020: 3:04pm (RNZ PACIFIC): Public schools have reopened this week in the Northern Marianas but only for online learning.



Schools have been contacting students to make sure they have devices and an internet connection to be able to engage in the classes.

However the focus of most teachers initially has been on assessing the mental health of their students amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This week local authorities eased some of the restrictions put in place to curb community transmission of the virus.

And some private schools resumed face-to-face learning.

But public schools are still being prepared for students to return to classrooms under the guidance of the Covid-19 Task Force.

Training is also being conducted for over 560 teachers and staff.