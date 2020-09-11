Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to progress to US Open women’s final

Spread the love

















New York, US – September 11, 2020: 3:22pm (ABC AUSTRALIA): Naomi Osaka has powered into the US Open final after a thrilling battle with Jennifer Brady, recording a 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3 victory.

Osaka had to be at the very top of her game to withstand a tremendous onslaught from the American 28th seed, who did not look out of place in her first major semi-final.

As the rain poured down in New York, under the roof of Arthur Ashe stadium it was raining winners.

Osaka and Brady hit 35 winners each over the course of the match, with just 43 unforced errors between them.

In the first set the pair had only 14 unforced errors, while the second set added just 10.

The eerie atmosphere of a near-empty Arthur Ashe stadium was particularly incongruous during a match of such quality, which would have been relished by a typically raucous night-session crowd.

“I kind of love the atmosphere, even though there’s no people here,” Osaka said after the match.

“I feel like this court kind of suits me well.”

The indoor environment assisted both players, as power serving and forehand hitting dominated the first set.

Osaka won 21 of 22 points on her first serve, with Brady not far behind off the back of serves that exceeded 190kph.

After such an intense start, Brady appeared drained in the tie break, collapsing 7-1 as Osaka took control when it mattered most.

However, if losing the first-set tie break phased the 25-year-old — it was the first set she had dropped in the entire tournament thus far — she didn’t show it in the second.

A picture of calm, Brady continued to unleash forehand bombs from the baseline to earn the first break of serve in the second set’s eighth game.

“All I’ve been focused on this tournament is having a positive attitude,” Osaka said before the match, and that positivity shone through in the third as she pounced on a rare poor service game from Brady to wrest control.

Brady threatened to break back in the third, but an unfortunate net cord and incorrect line call helped Osaka hold her nerve to reach her third grand slam final.

Osaka now awaits the winner of the evening’s second semi-final between Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka.