Covid-19: Victoria reports no deaths, 42 new cases

Melbourne, AUSTRALIA – September 15, 2020: 2:36pm (RNZ): For the first time in two months, Victoria has recorded no new coronavirus deaths.

There are a further 42 infections in the Australian state, which continues to see a gradual downward trend in daily case numbers.

The last day with zero deaths recorded was 13 July.

Metropolitan Melbourne’s 14-day daily case average is now 52.9, down from 54.4 yesterday.

Regional Victoria’s is now 3.6, down from 3.9 yesterday.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said there was a total of 82 cases with an unknown source in metropolitan Melbourne, and one in regional Victoria.

In order for metropolitan Melbourne to progress to the next stage of the roadmap, scheduled for 28 September, the 14-day daily average must drop to between 30 and 50.

But even if that caseload is reached early, Professor Brett Sutton said the 28 September date was set in stone.

“We need that time for the [policy] settings that we have, but I am very confident we will be in the 30 to 50 range for average daily cases,” he said yesterday.

The trigger points for regional Victoria’s next step are a 14-day average below five, and zero mystery cases over two weeks.

Premier Daniel Andrews has been hinting for days that regional Victoria was “on the cusp” of reaching the next step.

“Regional Victoria took a step [on Sunday evening], as did metropolitan Melbourne – there is an opportunity for regional Victoria to take yet another step in just a few days’ time if these trends continue,” he said yesterday. (ABC)