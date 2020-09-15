French Polynesia registers another 44 Covid-19 cases

Spread the love

















Pape’ete, FRENCH POLYNESIA – September 15, 2020: 2:08pm (RNZ PACIFIC): French Polynesia has recorded another 44 Covid-19 cases since yesterday, raising its total number confirmed cases to date to 1099.

1037 of them were detected since the beginning of August after the government and the French High Commission opened the border and abolished mandatory quarantine requirements to boost tourism.

Most of the 425 still active cases are in urban areas of Tahiti, but there are also some in Moorea and Hao.

16 people are in hospital, including three in intensive care.

Those in hospital have an average age of 53 while the average age of people testing positive for the coronavirus is 35.

There have been two fatalities – a couple in their 80s from Papeete died last week within 24 hours of each other.