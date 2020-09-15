NZ Rugby to consider player opt out case by case

Spread the love

















Wellington, NEW ZEALAND – September 15, 2020: 4:10pm (RNZ): New Zealand Rugby says it will consider any request by players to pull out of the All Blacks Rugby Championship campaign on a case by case basis.

Australia was confirmed as the host of the revised 2020 Rugby Championship across November and December last week, meaning the All Blacks, along with the Springboks and Argentina, will be spending nine weeks away from home.

RNZ understands a group of players don’t want to leave their young families for that period, which could include spending Christmas in quarantine upon their return.

Those players include first-fives Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said they want to have the tournament wrapped up by early December.

“We want our players to feel happy safe and comfortable in the environments they are in … we are like any employer we want to do the right thing by them and ensure they have the appropriate time to consider all the ramifications of being away for that period of time so we will just continue to work through that.

Asked on Morning Report if players would still be paid if they refused to go to Australia, Robinson was non-commital.

“We’ll work through all those scenarios in due course.”