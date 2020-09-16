COMMEMORATING GOLDEN JUBILEE OF WOMEN IN THE TONGA POLICE

Spread the love

















By Luseane Tiulipe Tomasi (Journalism Student)

Nuku’alofa – September 16, 2020: 2.45pm (Nuku’alofa Times/TIHE): The Tonga Police Force celebrated 50 years of women in the Tonga Police on Thursday, September 3.

This was held during a special service at the Free Wesleyan Church in Nuku’alofa.

Remembered during the service were female pioneers of Tonga Police, including Constable 265 Halapua Finau, Constable 266 Ane Kinahoi Phillips, Constable 265 Heleine Moala Tu’ihalamaka (passed away), Constable ‘Ilaisaane Inukiha’angana Gutteinbeil, Constable 269 Loukinikini Salakielu ‘Ahio, Constable 270 Mele Ma’afu Halapua, Constable 271 Paea Kalavi and Constable 272 Fapiola Taumoha’apai Matapule.

Losana Tangisi, a former officer from the 11th recruitment, said she was honoured to be part of the Force.

“I was one of the women police who joined the 11th recruitment of the women police while the pioneers entered the 4th recruitment,” she said.

“I am really happy to celebrate the commemoration of the 50 years of women police of Tonga.”

She said that the 4th recruitment was when the women pioneers joined the police task force and there were eight of them who joined.

One of the eight pioneer died last month in America and only one pioneer is in Tonga in the moment.

She is Loukinikini ‘Ahio, wife of Rev Dr ‘Ahio, the Free Wesleyan Church President.

The rest of the pioneers reside overseas.

Meanwhile, the service was officiated by the General Secretary of the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga, Rev. Dr. Tevita Koloa’ia Havea.

Hon Pilolevu Tuita was invited as the guest of honor.

The service introit was led by the Tonga Police Brass Band and congregation.

Deputy Commissioner Lau’aitu Tupouniua- Sherman read out the first hymn of the service.

Taimifolau ‘A e Hau, a former chief fire officer, husband of late Heleine Tu’ihalamaka, one of the pioneers, read out the psalms of the service, and Commissioner of Police, Stephen J. Caldwell and Mrs. Lola Baker Koloamatangi, who was a retired Deputy Commander and first female holder of Baton of Honour, college Patron read the first lesson.

The second lesson was read by Ms. Telesia Mekika Pale, the eldest of retired female officer in the Kingdom.

A brief of women history was read by the Chief Inspector, Sokopeti H. Faletau.

The second hymn was read by Mrs Folola Mele Langi Vaikona, a Ministerial Executive Personal Assistant and the last hymn was read by Mrs. Loukinikini ‘Ahio.