FIEFIA SPORTS TO PROMOTE HEALTHY LIFESTYLE

By Luseana Tiulipe Tomasi (Journalism Student)

Nuku’alofa – September 16, 2020: 2.50pm (Nuku’alofa Times/TIHE): The Fiefie Sports program is being organised to help civil servants stay fit and healthy.

Organised by the Sports division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the program is being held every Friday, after it was launched on September 4.

It has been revealed that a number of civil servants had passed away early because of non communicable diseases, which includes diabetes and heart attacks.

In an effort to continue promotion of healthy lifestyle and increase level of physical activity among civil servants and private sector employees, the committee has already planned numerous activities for the events.

Eleni Po’ese, from the ministry of Internal Affair, said “some of the employees are not reaching their retirement age due to short fall during working periods”.

“This initiative is one of the designated programs that is recognized to have intermediate effect in minimising the vulnerability of Tonga’s working population,” she added.

Anita Moala, from Ministry of Infrastructure said “this sport is very important especially for those who are working in the office to keep up with their good health and it is a good way to socialize with other employees”.

Every government department were invited by the Ministry of Internal Affair to participate in this year’s program.

Sports include netball (female and mix team), volleyball (female and male team), touch rugby team (male and mix team), Badminton (male and female), Hockey (mix team only) and soccer (mix team).

Recent surveys by the Ministry of Health showed that Nuku’alofa based workers were identified as more obese due to excessive intake of food and alcohol.

Most were seen not to be participating in exercises to help them.

Increase of unhealthy lifestyle across the working population of the nation needed proactive and intermediate intervention.

The ministry said “this is the work force of our economy and there is a need for more holistic approaches to sustain healthy body, sound mind and soul”.