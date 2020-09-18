Guam Covid cases continue to rise with another death

Spread the love

















Hagatna, GUAM – September 18, 2020: 3:57pm (RNZ PACIFIC): The number of Covid-19 cases in Guam continues to rise with 32 reported on Thursday, taking their total to 2045.

There was also another fatal case yesterday with a 77 year old woman with underlying conditions dying.

31 people have now died of the coronavirus since the outbreak in March.

Of the 587 active cases there are 43 in hospital, 19 of whom are in intensive care.

Earlier this week the government extended a stay at home order another week but modified conditions to allow takeaways and curbside retailers.

CNMI records another Covid case

Meanwhile another arrival in the neighbouring Northern Marianas has tested positive for Covid-19, taking their number cases to 62.

Of the confirmed cases, 36 have been identified through port of entry screening procedures, including arrivals from Guam.

The latest passenger tested positive via travel screening at the Saipan International Airport.

The individual has been moved to a designated isolation area for monitoring.

Meanwhile, the government taskforce has announced that the Community-Based Testing Initiative is to be suspended until further notice.

This comes after the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation said they didn’t recommend that companies introduce mandatory testing for employees before reporting for work.

As of this week the CNMI had collected 19,345 specimens for testing across all three islands, or approximately 34 percent of the population.