Guam eases lockdown conditions despite 30th Covid death

Hagatna, GUAM – September 18, 2020: 2:04pm (RNZ PACIFIC): After recording 30 deaths from Covid-19, including 20 this month, Guam has extended the stay-at-home order for another week, with some modifications.

The latest death occurred earlier today with a 72 year old man with underlying health conditions succumbing to the coronavirus.

More than 2,000 people on Guam have been diagnosed with Covid-19, with a daily average of 36 cases over the past week.

44 people have been hospitalised, with 19 in intensive care.

Meanwhile the Pacific Daily News reported the latest order would allow non-essential curbside retail operations.

Restaurants and eating establishments were also allowed take-out customers.

The order noted that because of the fatigue the community was experiencing as a result of the continuing stay-at-home order, it was necessary to open specific services that will assist in making lives more comfortable.

Guam has been essentially under lockdown for a month.