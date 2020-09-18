Likely flight from New Zealand early next month

Spread the love

















Nuku’alofa – September 18, 2020: 5.10pm (Nuku’alofa Times): The next repatriation flight into Tonga is expected to be in early October.

That is to fly from either Auckland or Christchurch.

Chief Executive Officer Paula Ma’u, of the Ministry of MEIDECC, said government is looking at the options right now.

“We are looking at the options available and off course the COVID-19 situation in Auckland,” he said today.

“At the same time there was plan to go from Christchurch but there is an issue with the aircraft because they are based in Auckland.

“But we will confirm soon. There are around 150 people being looked at.”

Makeke and the Taliai Camp in Fua’amotu are the two facilities eyed to house the returning passengers.

Meanwhile, passengers who are at the Tanoa Hotel here will be released tomorrow.

Tonga is still COVID-19 free.