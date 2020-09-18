Malaitans in Solomons govt reject independence vote call

Spread the love

















Honiara, SOLOMONS – September 18, 2020: 3:02pm (RNZ PACIFIC): Malaitan members of parliament in the Solomon Islands government have released a joint statement condemning the call for an independence vote in their province.

The call was made by the provincial premier Daniel Suidani who heads the local level government and has been at odds with Honiara since the country’s diplomatic switch from Taiwan to China last year.

The Solomon Star newspaper reports that the statement was published as a full page advertisement in local newspapers. Signed by nine government MPs, including members of cabinet, it described the call for a referendum as unlawful.

“The fourteen (14) Members of Parliament of Malaita Province both in the government and opposition are the constitutionally mandated representatives of the people in their constituencies and not the Premier of Malaita, his advisors or any other groups,” the statement said.

It said the premier’s call did not reflect the true position of the “law-abiding citizens” of Malaita Province, nor the wishes of the constituencies they represented.

“We call on the good people of Malaita to work together for a united Malaita and Solomon Islands. Allow us to exercise the mandate that you have given us on your behalf on Election Day.”

The statement was signed by; Deputy Prime Minister and MP for East Malaita, Manasseh Maelanga; Stanley Sofu, MP for East Kwaio; Titus Fika, MP for West Kwaio; Rexson Ramofafia, MP for Fataleka; Jackson Fiulaua, MP for Central Kwaraae; Makario Tagini, MP Baegu/Asifola; Augustine Auga MP for Lau/Mbaelelea; Martin Kealoe, MP for Malaita Outer Islands; and Senley Filualea, MP for North Malaita.