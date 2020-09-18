PNG citizens urged to come forward for Covid testing

Spread the love

















Port Moresby, PAPUA NEW GUINEA – September 18, 2020: 3:08pm (RNZ PACIFIC): Papua New Guineans have been urged to come forward for more Covid-19 testing.

he Controller of the National Pandemic Response, David Manning, also called on health facilities throughout the country to do more swabbing.

Earlier this week the total number of confirmed cases in PNG reached 516, with the death toll at six.

But Manning warned just because no new cases had been reported for the past three days it did not mean PNG could become complacent.

Some 22,000 tests had been carried out to date, but it hasn’t been enough to get a good grasp on the extent of the outbreak in the country

The controller wants far more tests done, particularly by provincial health authorities whose efforts to send in samples have been lagging for months.

He said the public could play their part by coming forward for testing, especially if they had symptoms.

“It is only through laboratory tests that we can confirm the presence of the virus and those infected can get the proper medical care. Knowing your COVID-19 status can prevent you from spreading the virus to your family and friends, ” Manning said.

He also reinforced the need for people to practice good hygiene standards, wash hands frequently and to wear masks on public transport.