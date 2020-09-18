PNG citizens urged to work together by PM

Port Moresby, PAPUA NEW GUINEA – September 18, 2020: 1:06pm (RNZ PACIFIC): As Papua New Guinea marked its independence anniversary the Prime Minister urged all citizens to help build a “better” PNG.

Yesterday was the 45th anniversary of PNG gaining independence.

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape speaks at a flag-raising ceremony in Port Moresby to mark the 45th anniversary of PNG gaining independence. Photo: PNG PM Media Unit

Due to Covid-19-related restrictions, there were limited public events to mark the occasion.

However, James Marape addressed the nation at a flag-raising ceremony in Port Moresby.

Mr Marape appealed to citizens to work together towards help PNG attain greater prosperity that is fairly shared.

“Each and everyone of us has a role to play and must play that role. All of us must commit to building PNG that the future generation will be proud of,” James Marape said.

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape (centre) and wife Rachel Marape at a ceremony to mark the 45th anniversary of PNG gaining independence, 16 September 2020. Photo: PNG PM Media Unit

