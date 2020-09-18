PNG citizens urged to work together by PM

Spread the love

















Port Moresby, PAPUA NEW GUINEA – September 18, 2020: 1:06pm (RNZ PACIFIC): As Papua New Guinea marked its independence anniversary the Prime Minister urged all citizens to help build a “better” PNG.

Yesterday was the 45th anniversary of PNG gaining independence.

Due to Covid-19-related restrictions, there were limited public events to mark the occasion.

However, James Marape addressed the nation at a flag-raising ceremony in Port Moresby.

Mr Marape appealed to citizens to work together towards help PNG attain greater prosperity that is fairly shared.

“Each and everyone of us has a role to play and must play that role. All of us must commit to building PNG that the future generation will be proud of,” James Marape said.