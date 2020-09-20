Auckland Storm knocked over at home

Spread the love

















Auckland, NEW ZEALAND – September 21, 2020: 9:44am (RNZ): The Counties-Manukau Heat have knocked over perennial contenders the Auckland Storm at Eden Park.

The Heat have beaten last year’s Farah Palmer Cup runners-up 36-22, after leading 12-5 at halftime.

Counties-Manukau picked up a bonus point in the process and now sit third in the north pool, one point behind Auckland, who have played an extra game.

Waikato sit a further two points clear at the top of the group.

Earlier, the Manawatu Cyclones recorded a resounding 88-0 win over the Tasman Mako in Palmerston North.

Manawatu scored 13 unanswered tries and led 47-0 at halftime.

The Cyclones are now third in the south pool, five points behind Canterbury and Wellington Pride.

Tasman sit bottom of the group, having conceded 150 points without scoring.