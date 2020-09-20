Farah Palmer Cup champions run riot

Spread the love

















Christchurch, NEW ZEALAND – September 21, 2020: 9:40am (RNZ): Canterbury’s flexed its muscle in its second game of the Farah Palmer Cup season.

The reigning champions have run away with a resounding 85-10 win over Otago in Christchurch, outscoring their southern neighbours 13 tries to two.

Canterbury led 47-5 at halftime.

The Red and Blacks joined the Wellington Pride at the top of the south pool with a maximum 10 points from two matches.

The Pride comfortably won the first game of the day, beating the Hawke’s Bay Tui 67-17.

Wellington outscored Hawke’s Bay 11 tries to three and led 31-17 at halftime.

Taranaki Whio’s recorded its first win in the north pool, beating North Harbour Hibiscus 32-29 in Inglewood and Waikato’s beaten neighbours Bay of Plenty Volcanix 21-10 in Rotorua.