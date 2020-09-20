Lions outclass Auckland

Spread the love

















Auckland, NEW ZEALAND – September 21, 2020: 11:08am (RNZ): Wellington’s bounced back from a heavy opening defeat in the Mitre 10 Cup to beat an All Black-bolstered Auckland at Eden Park.

Eight days after being humbled 52-28 by Waikato, the Lions have outclassed Auckland 39-21, outscoring their hosts six tries to three.

Wellington took charge in the first half, with Vince Aso, Wes Goosen, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Billy Proctor and Pepesana Patafilo scoring tries to take a 29-14 halftime lead.

Aso then sealed the win with his second try late in the match.

New All Blacks squad member Caleb Clarke, Jonathan Ruru and Leni Apisai scored Auckland’s tries.

Wellington now sit level on points with Canterbury and Bay of Plenty in the premiership, four points behind pace setters Tasman and Waikato.

Auckland’s a point further back in sixth, above only pointless North Harbour.

Otago and Hawke’s Bay earlier recorded their first wins of the new season over fellow Championship sides.

Otago have notched up a bonus point 36-25 victory over Manawatu in Palmerston North, while the Magpies beat Counties-Manukau 31-17 in Napier, also collecting a four-try bonus point.

Ranfurly Shield holders Taranaki hold a four point lead in the championship after two rounds, with Otago, Hawke’s Bay, Southland and Northland second equal on five points.