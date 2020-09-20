UN commends Pacific’s swift response to pandemic

Spread the love

















Suva, FIJI – September 21, 2020: 11:21am (RNZ PACIFIC): The United Nations says Pacific Island countries have been spared the devastating health impacts of Covid-19 because of their swift preventative measures.

Marking International Day of Democracy this week, the UN’s resident co-ordinator in the Pacific, Sanaka Samarasinha, said most countries had declared national states of emergencies and public health alerts.

Mr Samarasinha said these also increased the powers of each state to put in place measures that limited public gatherings, movement and assembly.

But he said the scale of the economic, social and political impacts had yet to be fully assessed.

Samarasinha said it’s crucial the processes of enforcement of these emergency measures adhere to key democratic principles.

He said the Pacific “had a strong responsibility to strike a balance between Covid-19 preventative measures and responses, while protecting democratic processes and civic space with full respect for human rights and the rule of law.

“Responsive, transparent and accountable Covid-19 responses are critical to democracy.

“Communities have been bearing the brunt of the impact of the pandemic, placing considerable strains on social cohesion, magnifying existing inequality and further creating social divide.”

According to the World Health Organisation, Pacific countries with reported cases of the virus included Guam (2013), French Polynesia (1190), Papua New Guinea (516), Northern Marianas (61) and Fiji (32).

As of 17 September, the WHO has also recorded 30 deaths in Guam, two in French Polynesia, Northern Marianas and Fiji and six people have died in PNG.

Empowering, preparing local communities for Covid-19

The Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) hasn’t reported any cases of the virus.

The World Health Organisation has been working with the government and partners to support FSM to prepare for Covid-19 with a special focus on empowering local communities.

Chiefs from the municipality on Pohnpei’s main island came together to discuss how they could protect their communities from the pandemic.

The WHO said the community leaders considered issues ranging from the lack of running water in some households to the difficulties of protecting family members with mental health illness, who may refuse to follow advice on physical distancing.

The organisation said the chiefs agreed on unique and practical solutions, such as using colour coding to distinguish houses with members under home quarantine, while preventing stigma by providing additional education through appointed community volunteers.

“Each community then developed their own action plans and assigned focal points to implement the activities.”

Sanaka Samarasinha said dedicated support and investment in support of vulnerable and marginalised groups was “crucial and more urgent than ever to address the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on vulnerable groups and individuals”.

He said this included people living in poverty, those without access to water, sanitation or adequate housing, persons with disabilities, the elderly, migrants, refugees, youths, women, children, representatives of the LGBTIQ community and people in detention or institutions.