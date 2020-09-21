French Polynesia’s Covid peak may not be until January – govt

Spread the love

















Pape’ete, FRENCH POLYNESIA – September 22, 2020: 10:40am (RNZ PACIFC): French Polynesia has recorded another 35 Covid-19 cases taking their total to 1353.

Just under 1300 cases had been detected since August when borders were reopened to give the tourism industry a boost.

Projections by the government suggest the peak of the latest wave won’t be reached until January, raising concern for the health system’s ability to cope.

Over the weekend there were 25 people in hospital, including five in intensive care.

Meanwhile education authorities say absenteesism is too high with about one in six students was staying away because of the pandemic.

It was decided to only isolate an infected student but for close contacts to continue classes after briefly closing an affected school.